Mike Weaver, lead singer of Big Daddy Weave, shares from personal experience how when all we can see is our struggles and failures, God reminds us of who we are. . . . His children. Loved. Set free. Redeemed.

I Am Redeemed is an open book of Mike Weaver’s life, bringing into the light everything from his battle with self-hatred to the near death of his brother and bandmate, who ultimately had both feet amputated to save his life. Mike shares the lessons learned in the loss of his father and dealing with the spirit of suicide within his band, Big Daddy Weave.





At the lowest of lows, with Mike feeling rejected and alone, God broke through to speak truth and life into him. Thankful for God’s plan and timing and methods, he is especially grateful for the new identity Jesus had paid for on the cross. In spite of his faults and failures, Mike learned that only God can take the stuff you hate about yourself and use it to reach people.





Through the million-selling song “Redeemed” and now the powerful story behind it, as well as inspiration from Scripture, you will be encouraged to embrace God’s redeeming grace so you, too, have the opportunity to be beautiful offerings to the Lord.