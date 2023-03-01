Kid's Awesome Activity Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Got Binoculars?

Meet the birds in your own backyard and beyond. From the National Audubon Society, this calendar is packed with activities that use birding to get kids truly immersed in nature. Improve powers of observation with a Bird Sign Scavenger Hunt. Learn fascinating facts: Did you know that crows and ravens are some of the most intelligent animals on the planet? Yes, they can even make tools! And find out what you can do to help protect birds and their habitats. Includes a flock of stickers to mark special days and events. Printed on uncoated, responsibly sourced paper.

