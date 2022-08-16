Kid's Awesome Activity Wall Calendar 2023

A playground for kids’ imaginations!



Packed with month after month of art, games, and interactive fun, The Kid’s Awesome Activity Calendar gets creativity flowing in a totally unplugged, totally wholesome way. Each spread features lively seasonally themed illustrations and activities. In June, find your way down a winding river. In October, create your very own monster truck. And decorate a magical forest in December! Included are more than 300 colorful stickers for marking events and decorating calendar pages. This is a year of pure entertainment, no screens required. Printed on uncoated, responsibly sourced paper.