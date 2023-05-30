Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Museum of Ordinary People
The Museum of Ordinary People

by Mike Gayle

On Sale

May 30, 2023

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538740835

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Women

Description

Inspired by a box of mementos found abandoned in a dumpster following a house clearance, The Museum of Ordinary People is a poignant, insightful, and ultimately uplifting story of memory and love, grief and loss, and the things we leave behind. It is another brilliant novel from an author who seems to have the absolute knack of writing topical, engaging, heartwarming stories.

