Somewhere Over the Rainbow
Colors in Music
Preschoolers learning to identify colors will love this whimsical book, while music-savvy parents will love the artistic representation of some of their favorite song titles, including Little RED Corvette, BLUE Suede Shoes, and PINK Moon, just to name a few.
