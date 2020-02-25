Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Love, Sophia on the Moon
Life on Earth isn’t always fair, so Sophia runs off to the moon, where there are no bedtimes, no time-outs, and no Mom.
But as Sophia and her mom send letters to each other, Mom has a clever comeback for all of Sophia’s angry notes. Home starts to sound not-quite-so-bad, especially when Mom reports that someone from the moon has moved in to Sophia’s old room, they’re having spaghetti for dinner, and they’re reading Sophia’s favorite story at bedtime.
A through line of unconditional love underscored with lots of humor and imagination makes this picture book a stellar pick for storytime.
Amazon's Best Books of April 2020
"A gentle, even adorable reminder for children that their parent still loves them even if they yell.... Readers will love it to the moon and back."—Kirkus Reviews
"Gently portrays the stubborn flight and the resulting plight of a frustrated child, and a mother whose measured responses and funny nuggets of rhetoric show that she loves her child to the moon-and 'all the way back.'"—Publishers Weekly