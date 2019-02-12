Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Slay Like a Girl

Are you ready to be strong? Inspired by the badass ladies of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, this is the ultimate guide for living your most killer life.



Buffy turned tired, sexist tropes on their head when it debuted in the ’90s and introduced a truly empowered heroine (and a kickass roster of female supporting roles). So who better than Buffy and her fellow babes — Willow, Cordelia, Faith, Anya, Tara, and others — to teach us how to slay our own personal demons? The ladies have much to offer in terms of savvy insights, observations, and life lessons.



Slay Like a Girl examines the groundbreaking female paradigms presented in Buffy and offers digestible, entertaining lessons for slaying at work, in love, and beyond. Also featuring photos from the show, memorable quotes, and fresh input from modern ladies who slay, Slay Like a Girl is an indispensable handbook for fans, feminists, and all other fierce folk.