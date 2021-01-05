The Golden Girls: Finger Puppets

Bring your favorite scenes from The Golden Girls to life with this one-of-a-kind set of finger puppets featuring Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia!
- SPECIFICATIONS: Four mini finger puppets of Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia; in flexible PVC
- CHARMING DISPLAY: Can't get enough of the hilarious housemates from Miami? Display these figures in your home or office to for an instant dose of happiness
- BOOK INCLUDED: 48-page A-to-Z guide to The Golden Girls, with full-color photographs throughout
- PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible
