Ended her marriage to Joe DiMaggio and later began a relationship with Arthur Miller;

Legally changed her name to Marilyn Monroe, divorcing herself from the troubled past of Norma Jeane;

Started her own production company;

Studied in private lessons with Lee and Paula Strasberg of the Actors Studio and became a part of the acting revolution of the day

When Marilyn Monroe stepped over a subway grating as The Girl inand let a gust of wind catch the skirt of her pleated white dress, an icon was born. Before that, the actress was mainly known for a nude calendar and one-dimensional, albeit memorable, characters on the screen. Though she again played a “dumb blonde” in this film and was making headlines by revealing her enviable anatomy, the star was now every bit in control of her image, and ready for a personal revolution.Emboldened by her winning fight to land the role of The Girl, the making ofand the eighteen months that followed was the period of greatest confidence, liberation, and career success that Monroe lived in her tumultuous life. It was a time in which, among other things, she:The ripple effects her personal rebellion had on Hollywood, and in trailblazing the way for women that followed, will both surprise and inspire readers to see the Marilyn Monroe in an entirely new light.