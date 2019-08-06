Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Marilyn: Collectible Magnets and Mini Posters

Bring the glamour of Marilyn Monroe to your home with this keepsake magnetic photo album and mini posters book featuring iconic photography of the Hollywood legend. Kit includes:
  • 5 magnets
  • Set of twenty 2-1/2 x 3″ posters
  • Magnets and posters all feature gorgeous full-color and black-and-white images of Marilyn shot by photographers Milton H. Greene, Sam Shaw, and Bernard of Hollywood
  • Keepsake magnetic closure box album for the posters and magnets, with magnets housed in individual display sleeves
Genre: Nonfiction / Photography / Subjects & Themes / Celebrity

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780762469802

Trade Paperback
