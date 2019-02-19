Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

God Loves You Peekaboo

God Loves You Peekaboo

by

A lift-the-flap book that introduces little ones to the concept of God’s love. God’s love is plainly promised to us in the Bible, but the concept can be difficult for a young child to understand. In Peek-a-Boo Promises: God Loves You, cheerful artwork and simple text combine to help relate the biblical promise of God’s love to everyday events in the lives of children. Little ones will love lifting the flaps to uncover the rhymed conclusion of each promise. And they’ll begin to learn about the Bible as they do so. Ages 2-5.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religion

On Sale: March 1st 2013

Price: $8.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 16

ISBN-13: 9780824918903

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews