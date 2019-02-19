God Loves You Peekaboo

A lift-the-flap book that introduces little ones to the concept of God’s love. God’s love is plainly promised to us in the Bible, but the concept can be difficult for a young child to understand. In Peek-a-Boo Promises: God Loves You, cheerful artwork and simple text combine to help relate the biblical promise of God’s love to everyday events in the lives of children. Little ones will love lifting the flaps to uncover the rhymed conclusion of each promise. And they’ll begin to learn about the Bible as they do so. Ages 2-5.