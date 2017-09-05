From Michelle Knight–Cleveland kidnapping survivor and #1 New York Times bestselling author of Finding Me comes an inspirational book about healing and resilience, on the five-year anniversary of her escape.



Michelle Knight — now known as Lily Rose Lee — captured the world’s attention in May 2013, when she and two fellow kidnapping victims were found and freed after being held for more than a decade by notorious Cleveland kidnapper Ariel Castro.



But many people are still asking: What happened after her escape? How do you re-enter society after years of abuse and isolation? How do you get past the trauma and live a happy and joy filled life? How do you learn to trust again?



In Life After Darkness, published on the fifth anniversary of her liberation, Lily describes how she managed to heal the wounds to her body, mind, and soul-wounds, she reveals, that were first inflicted even before her kidnapping. With the help of good friends and anchored by her own inner strength, she takes us with her step by step on her journey out of darkness into the light.



An inspiring story — and for anyone who has dared to hope after suffering, a guidebook to finding new purpose for a meaningful life.