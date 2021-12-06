The Glass House
The Glass House

How Russia's Military Intelligence Agency, the GRU, Changed the World

by Michael Weiss

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781538717707

USD: $30  /  CAD: $38

ON SALE: August 2nd 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Intelligence & Espionage

PAGE COUNT: 320

The first complete, living history of the most dangerous spy organization on the planet: Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU.

From investigating the relationship between Julian Assange, WikiLeaks, and the GRU, to the agency's meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the election of Donald Trump, to its current operations in digital misinformation, THE GLASS HOUSE is the first definitive history of Russia's most dangerous asset. While we associate the KGB with the bad guys of James Bond movies or John le Carré novels, the GRU has arguably been more significant in shaping the nature, outcome, and aftermath of the world post-Cold War.

The Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, known simply by its acronym—GRU—stands accused of hacking the communication systems of a U.S. presidential race; attempting to murder one of its defectors in England with a weapon of mass destruction; and shooting down a commercial airliner over the skies of Ukraine, killing close to 300 people on board. Add to that list its failed effort plotting a coup in a sovereign nation as it sought to join NATO, and that’s just the GRU’s last five years.

A masterpiece of investigative journalism, THE GLASS HOUSE includes revelations that date back decades, including…

