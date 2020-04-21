Trump's Fight for America

In the follow-up to the #1 New York Times bestseller Trump’s War, Michael Savage makes the case for President Trump in 2020.





Before anyone was ready to take Donald Trump seriously as a candidate, Michael Savage saw the roots of a populist uprising that was about to take place in the United States — one that he wrote about with startling accuracy in his bestselling book Trump’s War. Now that that populist uprising has taken place and the Washington establishment has reacted accordingly, throwing up roadblocks for President Trump at every turn, concocting a baseless investigation into his ties with Russia, and impeaching him over nothing, Dr. Savage’s voice is needed more than ever.





In his new book, a follow-up to Trump’s War, Dr. Savage will make the case for why Donald Trump needs to be elected again in 2020, returning to the sharp commentary and engaging voice that made Trump’s War (a #1 New York Times bestseller) such a massive success. He will recount some of President Trump’s best accomplishments (some of which you may not have noticed) and expose his enemies for the hacks that they are.



