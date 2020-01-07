Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Picture Book by Dog
A winning tribute to the enduring love between dog and child that also celebrates animal adoption–from the dog’s point of view!Read More
In a pitch-perfect debut, animator Michael Relth channels the voice–and artwork!–of a loyal pup sharing the simple, sweet, and funny rhyming story of finding a forever family. It’s a clever take on a dog’s journey from being lost to found–from shelter to home. Ideal for pet owners, animal enthusiasts and growing families, Picture Book by Dog is brimming with heart and highlights the power of belonging.
