The Big Three

The Big Three

Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and the Rebirth of the Boston Celtics

by

New York Times bestselling sportswriter Michael Holley tells the inside story of how Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen joined together — each a different kind of superstar who had spent a career on subpar teams — to form the most dominant team in basketball and lead the Boston Celtics to their first Championship in over two decades.
Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Basketball

On Sale: October 27th 2020

Price: $28 / $35 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9780316489942

