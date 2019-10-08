Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Poet
From the #1 bestselling author of the Harry Bosch and Lincoln Lawyer series — an electrifying standalone thriller that breaks all the rules! With an introduction by Stephen King.Read More
Death is reporter Jack McEvoy’s beat: his calling, his obsession. But this time, death brings McEvoy the story he never wanted to write–and the mystery he desperately needs to solve. A serial killer of unprecedented savagery and cunning is at large. His targets: homicide cops, each haunted by a murder case he couldn’t crack. The killer’s calling card: a quotation from the works of Edgar Allan Poe. His latest victim is McEvoy’s own brother. And his last may be McEvoy himself.
Death is reporter Jack McEvoy’s beat: his calling, his obsession. But this time, death brings McEvoy the story he never wanted to write–and the mystery he desperately needs to solve. A serial killer of unprecedented savagery and cunning is at large. His targets: homicide cops, each haunted by a murder case he couldn’t crack. The killer’s calling card: a quotation from the works of Edgar Allan Poe. His latest victim is McEvoy’s own brother. And his last may be McEvoy himself.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Prepare to be played like a violin. Connelly writes suspense out of every possible aspect of Jack's obsessive hunt for his brother's killer."
—-Kirkus Reviews
—-Kirkus Reviews
"TERRIFYINGLY REALISTIC....Connelly's plotting is near flawless....THE POET ranks with Thomas Harris's The Silence of the Lambs."
—-Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel