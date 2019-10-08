Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Poet

The Poet

by

From the #1 bestselling author of the Harry Bosch and Lincoln Lawyer series — an electrifying standalone thriller that breaks all the rules! With an introduction by Stephen King.

Death is reporter Jack McEvoy’s beat: his calling, his obsession. But this time, death brings McEvoy the story he never wanted to write–and the mystery he desperately needs to solve. A serial killer of unprecedented savagery and cunning is at large. His targets: homicide cops, each haunted by a murder case he couldn’t crack. The killer’s calling card: a quotation from the works of Edgar Allan Poe. His latest victim is McEvoy’s own brother. And his last may be McEvoy himself.



Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

On Sale: March 17th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 656

ISBN-13: 9781538718667

Grand Central Publishing Logo
Praise

"Prepare to be played like a violin. Connelly writes suspense out of every possible aspect of Jack's obsessive hunt for his brother's killer."

-Kirkus Reviews

"TERRIFYINGLY REALISTIC....Connelly's plotting is near flawless....THE POET ranks with Thomas Harris's The Silence of the Lambs."

-Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
