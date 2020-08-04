Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Burning Room
In this #1 New York Times bestseller, Detective Harry Bosch and his rookie partner investigate a cold case that gets very hot . . . very fast.
In the LAPD’s Open-Unsolved Unit, not many murder victims die almost a decade after the crime. So when a man succumbs to complications from being shot by a stray bullet nine years earlier, Bosch catches a case in which the body is still fresh, but all other evidence is virtually nonexistent.
Now Bosch and rookie Detective Lucia Soto are tasked with solving what turns out to be a highly charged, politically sensitive case. Beginning with the bullet that’s been lodged for years in the victim’s spine, they must pull new leads from years-old information, which soon reveal that this shooting may have been anything but random.
In this gripping thriller, Michael Connelly shows once again why Harry Bosch is “one of the greats of crime fiction” (New York Daily News).
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"This is the finest crime series written by an American....There are few fictional characters we know so well; Harry is an old friend now."—Patrick Anderson, Washington Post
"Bosch has become one of the most popular and enduring figures in American crime fiction."—Kevin Nance, Chicago Tribune
"The Black Echo introduced Connelly as the heir apparent to Raymond Chandler and also helped usher in a new approach to the police procedural. Now, twenty years later, Connelly is still writing about Harry Bosch, continuing to discover new layers to this now iconic character with increasingly complex and believable plots....Connelly makes him a fresh and original character each outing."—Oline H. Cogdill, Miami Herald
"Bosch has become Mr. Connelly's most durable, well-entrenched creation."—Janet Maslin, New York Times
"Connelly proves again that neither he nor Bosch has lost his touch."—Christian DuChateau, CNN
"Harry Bosch is as formidable as he ever was."—Sherryl Connelly, New York Daily News
"Connelly's writing is like the best flavor of ice cream: reliably delicious every time."—Jeff Ayers, Associated Press