Whether you’re sipping coffee by a canal, exploring lavish palaces, or discovering the real meaning of hygge, get to know the Danish capital with Moon Copenhagen & Beyond.

Explore In and Around the City: Meander through Copenhagen’s most interesting neighborhoods, like the Inner City, Vesterbro, Nørrebro, and Christianshavn, and nearby areas, including Kronborg, Kongens Lyngby, Malmö, and more

Go at Your Own Pace: Choose from tons of itinerary options designed for foodies, history buffs, art lovers, and more

See the Sights: Stroll cobbled streets and bike along picture-perfect canals, watch the changing of the guard at Amalienborg, picnic on the grounds of the Frederiksberg Palace, and spend an afternoon at the iconic old-school amusement park Tivoli Gardens

Get Outside the City: Visit the renowned art collection on the shores of the Øresund, unwind in the Swedish coastal city of Malmö, or stroll the old-fashioned fairground in Kongens Lyngby

Savor the Flavors: Snack on open-faced rugbrød (rye bread) sandwiches or delicious Danish pastries, sample Middle Eastern mezze or shawarma, or dine at Michelin-starred restaurants

Experience the Nightlife: From wine bars and craft cocktail lounges to thrifty bodegas and pop-up "Friday bars," dig into Copenhagen's vibrant nightlife

Get to Know the Real Copenhagen: Denmark local Michael Barrett shares his favorite spots in the city

Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps throughout, plus a fold-out map

throughout, plus Handy Tools: Background information on the city’s history and culture, plus tips on sustainable travel, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around

Day trip itineraries, favorite local spots, and strategies to skip the crowds: Take your time with Moon Copenhagen & Beyond.





