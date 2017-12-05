Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ernestine, Catastrophe Queen
We all know and love Ramona, Matilda, and Harriet the Spy. Now meet Ernestine.Read More
In this tantalizing mystery that’s “filled with laugh out loud moments” and “reads like a middle-grade version of the movie Clue”, Ernestine is the smart, spunky, and fearless Nancy Drew for today’s young readers!
When a series of suspicious accidents befalls the wealthy residents of the retired artists’ home where she works, Ernestine is determined to piece together clues to find the real culprit. She suspects it might be a zombie, but maybe greedy relatives can be just as scary!
“Catastrophe has never been so much fun!”
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Ernestine, Catastrophe Queen:
"Harriet the Spy meets Coraline...Wyatt has created a bright, determined, and emotionally complex protagonist to join the illustrious roster of young mystery-solvers and monster-slayers...A heroine to warm the heart and a mystery to chill the blood."—Kirkus
"A snarky, sparky Nancy Drew of the undead with more twists than a zombie zumba class. I sooo want Ernestine on my side when the zombie apocalypse comes!"—Mo O'Hara, author of the NYT bestselling My Big Fat Zombie Goldfish series
"Among a cast of colorful characters who leap off the page, no one stands out as much as the wonderful Ernestine. She blends brains and bravery with heart and humor to pull the reader along for an unforgettable ride. Catastrophe has never been so much fun."—James Ponti, Edgar Award-winning author of the Framed! mystery series
"A traditional mystery filled with laugh-out-loud funny moments make for a winning combination."—School Library Journal
"Wyatt's first novel reads like a middle-grade version of the movie Clue. Readers will enjoy this murder mystery."—Booklist
"It will be a big hit with avid readers."—School Library Connection