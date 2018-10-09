UglyDolls: A Perfectly Imperfect Guide to Life

Love your inner Ugly and the world will love it, too!





A lot of people think of Ugly as something different or unlikable. But that’s not true at all! Through wisdom, fashion advice, and plenty of cookies, the UglyDolls use this guidebook to prove our quirks are what make each of us special.





The ultimate companion to the highly-anticipated animated film UglyDolls, this full-color handbook features Moxy, Ox, Ugly Dog, Wage, Babo, and Lucky Bat as they celebrate imagination, friendship, and individuality.





TM & © 2019 Ugly Industries Holdings, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



