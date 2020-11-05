Spirit: Lucky's Treasure Hunt

Join Miradero’s best PALs, Lucky, Pru, and Abigail, in this treasure hunt leveled reader based on DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free, now streaming on Netflix!





Lucky and Spirit are going on their first camping trip! To prove she’s an adventurer like her dad, Lucky and her PALs use an old map to hunt for a long lost treasure.





Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.





Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.





DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free © 2021 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.