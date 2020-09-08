Spirit: A Wild Adventure

The first ever original, illustrated storybook featuring Lucky and her PALs! DreamWorks Spirit animated feature film coming to theaters June 4, 2021!

Lucky Prescott's life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. Join her journey as she moves to Miradero and meets headstrong Pru, silly Abigail, and their horses, Chica Linda and Boomerang.