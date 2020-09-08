Spirit: A Wild Adventure
Spirit: A Wild Adventure

by

Illustrated by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316628112

USD: $10.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: August 31st 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

PAGE COUNT: 32

The first ever original, illustrated storybook featuring Lucky and her PALs! DreamWorks Spirit animated feature film coming to theaters June 4, 2021!
 
Lucky Prescott's life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. Join her journey as she moves to Miradero and meets headstrong Pru, silly Abigail, and their horses, Chica Linda and Boomerang.
 
DreamWorks Spirit © 2021 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.

