What Leaders Are Saying About Kingdom Come:

" If you are craving eye-opening truths and the deep things of God, this book is for you!"

- Sharon Hodde Miller, author of Free of Me: Why Life Is Better When It's Not about You

 

"Melissa somehow manages to put into words the restless longing and discontentment we all feel swirling beneath the surface of our daily lives. She shines a light on the darkest corners of my soul and instead of being ashamed, I am comforted in the knowledge I don’t have to measure up because Jesus is enough for the both of us...I laughed out loud, had tears in my eyes and a few rounds of chills. More please!"
- JJ Heller, Singer/Songwriter

 

"Melissa is an old soul with a rich understanding of how to invite Jesus into our every day. Her youthful passion and intellect reminds us that the Kingdom of God is always near...May this book shape your life the way it did mine."

- Rebekah Lyons, Author, You are Free and Freefall to Fly

 

"This book is an insightful and tender invitation from a fresh voice, calling each of us to rediscover God's goodness and power at work in every area of our lives—here and now."
- Jo Saxton, Speaker, Author, Co-Host of Lead Stories Podcast

 

"Practical and inspiring, the reader is both challenged and offered helpful perspective to live and enjoy God’s presence and Kingdom in the everyday here and now."

- Vivian Mabuni, speaker and author of Open Hands, Willing Heart and Warrior in Pink

 

"With prose that’s theologically robust and winsome at the same time, she’s put those gifts to good use in this book, digging deep into the good, good news that God’s Kingdom is coming and is here."

- Andrew Peterson, singer, songwriter, and author of Adorning the Dark and the Wingfeather Saga

 

"In Kingdom Come, Melissa Zaldivar is a straightforward witness of God’s goodness, kind

presence, and loving interaction. She articulates our common ache and the Christ who

heals us with the heart of an experienced teacher and the voice of a friend."

- Amber C. Haines, Author of Wild in the Hollow, On Chasing God and Finding the Broken Way Home

Melissa Zaldivar

Meet The Author: Melissa Zaldivar

Melissa Zaldivar holds a Master’s Degree in Theology from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. As a freelance writer, she has told the story of Jesus in contexts from Bible studies to articles with a voice that is young and honest. Walking through intense experiences throughout her life, she has learned that God is constantly present, even during the darkest of seasons and hopes to share that hope with her readers. She’s the founder of Camping Out, a blog that wrestles with the intersection of theology and the ordinary. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Learn More About Kingdom Come:

Discover how God’s Divine Presence gives your purpose and fulfillment regardless of life’s season as you learn to discern the temporary from the eternal and live with conviction.

 

 

Have you ever looked at your life and wondered, “Is this it?” After a childhood of being promised the future is bright, it’s difficult to see meaning and purpose as you trudge through your everyday adulthood obligations. Expectations are unmet, hope fades, and disappointment in relationships and careers leaves you longing for better while living broken. But some things are temporary and others eternal, and you must learn to tell the difference.

 

 

The Kingdom and Presence of God are still present, right here and right now. And experiencing them changes everything. Glimpses of God’s divine Kingdom can be found in your workplace, classroom, and around the dinner table with friends. His nearness can be felt in celebratory moments and in empty apartments and when the phone rings with devastating news. Even when the world around you appears to be falling apart, God and His Kingdom remain steadfast.

 

 

As you experience the inevitable pain of finding your way, this book will help you realize you aren’t alone and encourage you through the narrative of Scripture. Many have gone before us and shown us the way. God’s Kingdom has come (and is still coming) and His presence is real. Eternal things can be seen if we learn to look through the lens of His unchanging Truth.

Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come

Finding Holy in the Here and Now

by

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Spiritual Growth

On Sale: August 6th 2019

Price: $20 / $26 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781546010838

