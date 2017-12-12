Eat Cake. Be Brave.

My name is Melissa Radke, and there is a very real chance you have no idea who I am or why I wrote a book. But admit it, you’re curious!





Even though millions of people seem to like watching my videos and The Radkes TV show bemoaning the trials of parenting, marriage, French braiding, faith, and living life as an anti-aging female, you may still be wondering who let me write a book. I mean, books are written by people who say things like, “I was having a root canal and I literally died in the chair. I saw heaven. Also, when I came back to earth I could speak Mandarin.” Yeah, that didn’t happen to me.





I wrote this book because when I turned 41 I made the decision to live brave, bolder, and freer. I thought our lives were supposed to change when we turned 40. But mine changed when I turned 41 and I set out to prove that it wasn’t too late for me. And maybe, just maybe, reading about my journey to find my sense of self-worth will help you rightfully believe in yours. This book is about how all the years of my life led up to the one that changed it.





So, cut a big slice and raise a fork…

Here’s to bravery.

Here’s to courage.

Here’s to cake.

(And not the crappy kind, like carrot.)



