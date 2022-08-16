Free shipping on orders $35+

How to Speak Chicken Wall Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

How to Speak Chicken Wall Calendar 2023

A Year of Chickens Doing What They Do & Saying What They Say

by Melissa Caughey

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 23, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 23, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516926

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Topic / Animals

Description

A year of chickens doing what they do and saying what they say.

As more people discover the joys of keeping chickens, they are also realizing that those clucks, clicks, and peeps have meaning. This calendar features gorgeous, full-color chicken photographs accompanied by fascinating chicken facts and advice for learning how to communicate with your own flock. Did you know baby chicks start making clicking sounds 24 hours before hatching? These inform the mama hen how long to stay on the nest and how many babies to expect. Bring a chair or stool out to your flock and take time to sit with them daily—by paying attention and observing their interactions, you’ll learn to communicate better. For anyone who loves chickens, How to Speak Chicken is a delightful gift. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less