How to Speak Chicken Wall Calendar 2023

Description

A year of chickens doing what they do and saying what they say.



As more people discover the joys of keeping chickens, they are also realizing that those clucks, clicks, and peeps have meaning. This calendar features gorgeous, full-color chicken photographs accompanied by fascinating chicken facts and advice for learning how to communicate with your own flock. Did you know baby chicks start making clicking sounds 24 hours before hatching? These inform the mama hen how long to stay on the nest and how many babies to expect. Bring a chair or stool out to your flock and take time to sit with them daily—by paying attention and observing their interactions, you’ll learn to communicate better. For anyone who loves chickens, How to Speak Chicken is a delightful gift. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.