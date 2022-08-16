Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
How to Speak Chicken Wall Calendar 2023
A Year of Chickens Doing What They Do & Saying What They Say
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 23, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A year of chickens doing what they do and saying what they say.
As more people discover the joys of keeping chickens, they are also realizing that those clucks, clicks, and peeps have meaning. This calendar features gorgeous, full-color chicken photographs accompanied by fascinating chicken facts and advice for learning how to communicate with your own flock. Did you know baby chicks start making clicking sounds 24 hours before hatching? These inform the mama hen how long to stay on the nest and how many babies to expect. Bring a chair or stool out to your flock and take time to sit with them daily—by paying attention and observing their interactions, you’ll learn to communicate better. For anyone who loves chickens, How to Speak Chicken is a delightful gift. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
As more people discover the joys of keeping chickens, they are also realizing that those clucks, clicks, and peeps have meaning. This calendar features gorgeous, full-color chicken photographs accompanied by fascinating chicken facts and advice for learning how to communicate with your own flock. Did you know baby chicks start making clicking sounds 24 hours before hatching? These inform the mama hen how long to stay on the nest and how many babies to expect. Bring a chair or stool out to your flock and take time to sit with them daily—by paying attention and observing their interactions, you’ll learn to communicate better. For anyone who loves chickens, How to Speak Chicken is a delightful gift. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use