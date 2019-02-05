Flanimals: T Is for Thanks (and Turkey!)





In T Is for Thanks (and Turkey!), an interjecting turkey and his friends exhibit helpful behavior and gratitude in the midst of some rather unusual situations. The humorous series of events is conveyed through simple text that builds upon itself with each new T word: “T is for Thanks and Tacos and Trampoline.” Children will enjoy predicting the repeating elements and recognizing the letter T as they learn about thankfulness with the adorably hip Flanimals.

The Flanimals–a zany, flannel-clad group of animal friends–model positive behaviors in stories that will have little ones giggling and joining in to “read” along. Each book focuses on a single letter of the alphabet and uses repetition and humor to explore concepts such as love, gratitude, and patience.