Flanimals: L Is for Love (and Lion!)
Learn all about love as the Flanimals love their way through this laugh-filled adventure starring Lion and the letter L.Read More
The Flanimals–a zany, flannel-clad group of animal friends–model positive behaviors in stories that will have little ones giggling and joining in to “read” along. Each book focuses on a single letter of the alphabet and uses repetition and humor to explore concepts such as love, gratitude, and patience.
In L Is for Love (and Lion!), Lion can’t wait to show his friends how much he loves them. He leaps out to greet (and terrifies) Llama, shares his lunch, and “rescues” Lemur from a tree. The friends’ interactions are conveyed through simple text that builds upon itself with each new L word: “L is for Love and Lunch and Ladder and Library.” Although initially startled by Lion’s enthusiasm, the friends soon see his good intentions and respond with love. Children will enjoy predicting the repeating elements and recognizing the letter L as they learn about love with the adorably hip Flanimals.
Board book
