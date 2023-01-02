Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

The Sporty One
The Sporty One

My Life as a Spice Girl

by Melanie Chisholm

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538740309

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Music

Description

An intimate memoir from international pop star Melanie Chisholm–better known as Mel C. or Sporty Spice–chronicling her trajectory from small-town girl to overnight icon as part of the Spice Girls.

25 years ago, The Spice Girls, a girl band that began after five women answered an ad in the paper, released their first single. 'Wannabe' became a hit and from that moment and, almost overnight, Melanie Chisholm went from small town girl to Sporty Spice, part of one of the biggest music groups in history. 

Beginning in her bedroom in the north-west of England dreaming of performing on stage, THE SPORTY ONE follows the meteoric rise of the Melanie and The Spice Girls, from the incredible highs of becoming one of the world’s most recognizable popstars – playing at Wembley, conquering the BRITs, closing the Olympics – to the difficult lows. For the first time ever, Melanie talks about the pressures of fame, the shaming and bullying she experienced, the struggles she has had with her body image and mental health, and the difficulty of finding yourself when the whole world knows your name. 

THE SPORTY ONE is an incredible story of resilience, hope and how you can find your power.

Praise

"A sincere memoir that will engage dedicated fans."—Kirkus Reviews
"Spice Girls fans will eagerly devour this, but even those who are unfamiliar with the group will appreciate Chisholm’s compassion and introspection.”—Publishers Weekly
"Chisholm’s revealing new memoir. . . serves as both a juicily detailed account of being in the world’s biggest girl group, as well as a cautionary tale of that dizzying global stardom."

 —The Daily Beast
"Chisholm’s narrative voice is warm and funny as she examines the fickle nature of celebrity. The Sporty One is more than the memoir of a pop star; it’s an emotional revelation."—BookPage
