New Megan E. O'Keefe Trilogy #2
New Megan E. O'Keefe Trilogy #2

by Megan E. O’Keefe

Trade Paperback

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

544 Pages

Publisher

Orbit Logo

ISBN-13

9780316291347

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Space Opera

Description

Dying planets, dangerous conspiracies, and secret romance abound in the second installment of the Devoured Worlds trilogy by award-winning author Megan E. O'Keefe.

Naira and Tarquin have escaped the pull of a dying planet, and are now bound together to find the truth behind the all-powerful Mercator family and the blight that has been killing habitable planets. But the Mercator secrets are buried deep, and Tarquin’s father, the head of Mercator, knows the revolutionaries are on his tail. When Tarquin’s father disappears, taking the rest of his family and the universe’s remaining supply of starship fuel with him, chaos breaks loose between the universe’s ruling families. And Naira’s revolution must be put aside for the sake of humanity’s immediate survival.

The Devoured Worlds