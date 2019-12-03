A Practical Wedding Planner

Set a budget–and stick to it

Choose a venue: traditional, non-traditional, and everything in between

Hire good vendors and keep your friendors (and tells you why DIY doesn’t always save money)

Figure out catering, rentals, and everything else Pinterest forgot to tell you

Reality-check wedding décor

Create and write a ceremony that really represents both of you

Get everyone to show up…and have a good time

Whether you’re newly engaged or haven’t quite made anything official yet, but you know you want to spend your lives together, you’re going to need help planning your wedding. When you’re ready to take a deep breath and start, this is the book you want–need–to have. From figuring out what you really want–as opposed to what everyone else thinks you should want–to helping you keep an eye on the ceremony itself and the vows, Meg Keene, founder of apracticalwedding.com, covers all the essentials. With checklists (such as flowers, food, final venue walk-through) and key spreadsheets (guest list and seating chart, budget, venue search, and more),helps you: