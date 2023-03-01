Nuns Having Fun Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Habit Forming.

Lift the veil and discover the spirit-lifting insider’s guide to convent life. Here are a nun gliding gracefully on ice skates, a nun officiating at a baseball game, and a nun sculpting snow art. Plus nuns fishing, nuns playing cricket, and a nun at the beach—yes, in full habit. The vintage-style photographs are nostalgic tribute to pure, innocent fun. And hilariously punny captions by Maureen Kelly and Jeffrey Stone, coauthors of the New York Times bestselling book Growing Up Catholic, enhance the joy. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.



