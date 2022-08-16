Nuns Having Fun Wall Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 23, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A divinely funny gift for Catholics of all persuasions.



Beloved for twenty years and as utterly charming as ever, Nuns Having Fun is the calendar that celebrates fun-loving nuns letting their habits down and cutting loose. This is a little-known side of convent life—and it’s a hoot. Here are nuns at the drive-in. Nuns in a snowball fight. And nuns enjoying the waves at the beach (“Let’s just skip the walking on water thing, OK?”). The disarmingly delightful vintage style photographs celebrate spontaneity and wholesome fun, and they’re accompanied by pitch-perfect captions from Maureen Kelly and Jeffrey Stone, authors of the New York Times bestselling book Growing Up Catholic. Printed in the USA on responsibly sourced paper.