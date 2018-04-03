Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Happiness

Happiness

A Guide to Developing Life's Most Important Skill

by

Other

Read by

In this groundbreaking audiobook, Matthieu Ricard makes a passionate case for happiness as a goal that deserves as least as much energy as any other in our lives.
Wealth? Fitness? Career success? How can we possibly place these above true and lasting well-being? Drawing from works of fiction and poetry, Western philosophy, Buddhist beliefs, scientific research, and personal experience, Ricard weaves an inspirational and forward-looking account of how we can begin to rethink our realities in a fast-moving modern world. With its revelatory lessons and exercises, Happiness is an eloquent and stimulating guide to a happier life.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Happiness

On Sale: December 11th 2018

Price: $24.98 / $32.48 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549173141

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

