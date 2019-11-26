Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
All Together Now!
Juno meets Stargirl in this fresh and funny yet heartbreaking young adult novel debut, now available in paperback.Read More
Amber Appleton lives in a bus. Ever since her mom’s boyfriend kicked them out, Amber, her mom, and her totally loyal dog, Bobby Big Boy (aka Thrice B) have been camped out in the back of Hello Yellow (the school bus her mom drives). Still, Amber, the self-proclaimed princess of hope and girl of unyielding optimism, refuses to sweat the bad stuff. But when a fatal tragedy threatens Amber’s optimism–and her way of life, can Amber continue to be the rock star of hope?
With an oddball cast of characters, and a heartwarming, inspiring story, this novel unveils a beautifully beaten-up world of laughs, loyalty, and hard-earned hope. The world is Amber’s stage, and Amber is, well…she’s sorta like a rock star. True? True
Amber Appleton lives in a bus. Ever since her mom’s boyfriend kicked them out, Amber, her mom, and her totally loyal dog, Bobby Big Boy (aka Thrice B) have been camped out in the back of Hello Yellow (the school bus her mom drives). Still, Amber, the self-proclaimed princess of hope and girl of unyielding optimism, refuses to sweat the bad stuff. But when a fatal tragedy threatens Amber’s optimism–and her way of life, can Amber continue to be the rock star of hope?
With an oddball cast of characters, and a heartwarming, inspiring story, this novel unveils a beautifully beaten-up world of laughs, loyalty, and hard-earned hope. The world is Amber’s stage, and Amber is, well…she’s sorta like a rock star. True? True
Edition: Media Tie-In
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
* "This book is the answer to all those angst-ridden and painfully grim novels in the shortcut lingo of short attention-span theater. Hugely enjoyable."—School Library Journal, starred review
"A searing story of redemption."—Publishers Weekly
"This is a must-read, must-quote, must-hug kind of book, the best kind of book there is."—Justina Chen, author of North of Beautiful
"This special book dares us to embrace audacious hope. Amber Appleton is my hero."—Sara Zarr, author of Once Was Lost and National Book Award finalist Story of a Girl
"This funny-sad book keeps you guessing until the very last page about which will win: the humor or the heartache? The answer, lucky reader, is both."—Dana Reinhardt, author of How to Build a House
Praise for The Silver Linings Playbook:
Honorable mention for PEN/Hemingway Award for First Fiction
"A first novel that doggedly does its own thing... irresistible."
--Kirkus
"[A] charming debut novel.."
-- Wall Street Journal
Honorable mention for PEN/Hemingway Award for First Fiction
"A first novel that doggedly does its own thing... irresistible."
--Kirkus
"[A] charming debut novel.."
-- Wall Street Journal