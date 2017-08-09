Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Washington
Whether you’re headed to top of the Space Needle or Mount Rainier, explore the unique culture and rugged wilderness of the Evergreen State with Moon Washington.
Whether you’re headed to top of the Space Needle or Mount Rainier, explore the unique culture and rugged wilderness of the Evergreen State with Moon Washington.
- Strategic itineraries that can adapted for your budget and timeline, including day trips from Seattle, excursions to the Olympic Peninsula or the San Juan Islands, and a two-week tour of the entire state
- Curated advice for outdoor adventurers, foodies, culture and history buffs, and more
- Can’t-miss experiences and unique activities: Kayak across glacier-carved lakes, or explore the sub-alpine forests and high-country meadows of Mount Rainier National Park. Spot wild black bears and spotted owls, or head out to sea to witness migrating gray whales. Wander the pebble-strewn beaches of the Pacific Coast, get to know the charms of Tacoma and Bellevue, and explore the history of aeronautics at the Museum of Flight. Savor Seattle’s vibrant culinary, music, and arts scenes, grab a world-renowned cup o’ joe, or taste your way through Washington wine country
- Expert insight from Seattle local Matthew Lombardi
- Honest advice on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from secluded forest cabins to historic hotels and coastal B&Bs
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Focused coverage of Seattle, the Olympic Peninsula and the Coast, the San Juan Islands and North Puget Sound, the North Cascades, Mount Rainier and the South Cascades, the Columbia River Gorge and Wine Country, and Eastern Washington
- Thorough background information on the culture, landscape, climate, and wildlife, plus handy recommendations for international visitors, traveling with kids, LGBTQ+ travelers, and travelers with disabilities
