Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Joker Talking Bust and Illustrated Book
With this talking collectible figure, Batman’s arch nemesis and supervillain extraordinaire, the Joker, is here! Kit includes:
-
3¿-inch The Joker bust mounted on a base, with 10 diabolical sound bites
-
Phrases include “Joker here!” “The Joke’s on you, Batman!” “Life’s a bowl of cherries, and this is the pits!” I’m not mad at all, I’m just…differently sane!”, “Welcome to the madhouse, Batman!”, and “Let’s get this party started — with a bang!”
-
The Joker: Behind the Smile, 48-page book of The Joker history, featuring full-color illustrations throughout
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use