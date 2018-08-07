Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Joker Talking Bust and Illustrated Book

by

With this talking collectible figure, Batman’s arch nemesis and supervillain extraordinaire, the Joker, is here! Kit includes:

  • 3¿-inch The Joker bust mounted on a base, with 10 diabolical sound bites
  • Phrases include “Joker here!” “The Joke’s on you, Batman!” “Life’s a bowl of cherries, and this is the pits!” I’m not mad at all, I’m just…differently sane!”, “Welcome to the madhouse, Batman!”, and “Let’s get this party started — with a bang!”
  • The Joker: Behind the Smile, 48-page book of The Joker history, featuring full-color illustrations throughout
Genre: Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Superheroes

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762494088

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

