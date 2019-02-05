Show off your spicy side with Fired Up!, a hot sauce-inspired journal full of offbeat facts, playful illustrations, and clever prompts.
Iconic bottles of fiery sauces, from sriracha to Tabasco, add unique flavor to the pages of this charming flexi journal. Fun facts and spot illustrations of 10 beloved varieties of hot sauce are paired alongside lined pages for journaling, recording to-do lists, and jotting down notes.
This journal features:
- Full-color illustrated flexi binding with rounded corners throughout.
- Lined and blank interior pages, printed on woodfree paper.
- Full-color illustrations throughout.
- 40 hot sauce facts.
