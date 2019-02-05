Fired Up!
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Fired Up!

A Journal

by Matt Garczynski

Illustrated by May van Millingen

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Diary / ISBN-13: 9780762467716

USD: $14.95  /  CAD: $19.49

ON SALE: October 22nd 2019

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Specific Ingredients / Herbs, Spices, Condiments

PAGE COUNT: 128

Select a format:

Diary
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Show off your spicy side with Fired Up!, a hot sauce-inspired journal full of offbeat facts, playful illustrations, and clever prompts.

Iconic bottles of fiery sauces, from sriracha to Tabasco, add unique flavor to the pages of this charming flexi journal. Fun facts and spot illustrations of 10 beloved varieties of hot sauce are paired alongside lined pages for journaling, recording to-do lists, and jotting down notes.

This journal features:
  • Full-color illustrated flexi binding with rounded corners throughout.
  • Lined and blank interior pages, printed on woodfree paper.
  • Full-color illustrations throughout.
  • 40 hot sauce facts.