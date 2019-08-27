Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
On the Field with...Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh, and Megan Rapinoe
In this action-packed and inspiring guide, young readers can relive the US women’s national soccer team win at the 2019, and will discover what lead the team to victory throughout the years.Read More
The U.S. women’s national soccer team proved their prowess at the 2019 Women’s World Cup when they defeated the Netherlands in the championship match. This marked the fourth world title and back-to-back win for the powerhouse team, and the players brought attention, support, and pride to women’s sports and inspired everyone in the United States.
This action-packed guide brings readers onto the field with the women’s national team to experience the biggest moments of their careers, and dives deep into four of the team’s most prominent stars: the steadfast Carli Lloyd, superstar Alex Morgan, newcomer Mallory Pugh, and the fearless Megan Rapinoe. Complete with stats and photographs, this book makes the perfect gift for any young sports fan.
The U.S. women’s national soccer team proved their prowess at the 2019 Women’s World Cup when they defeated the Netherlands in the championship match. This marked the fourth world title and back-to-back win for the powerhouse team, and the players brought attention, support, and pride to women’s sports and inspired everyone in the United States.
This action-packed guide brings readers onto the field with the women’s national team to experience the biggest moments of their careers, and dives deep into four of the team’s most prominent stars: the steadfast Carli Lloyd, superstar Alex Morgan, newcomer Mallory Pugh, and the fearless Megan Rapinoe. Complete with stats and photographs, this book makes the perfect gift for any young sports fan.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use