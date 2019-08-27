On the Field with...Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh, and Megan Rapinoe

In this action-packed and inspiring guide, young readers can relive the US women’s national soccer team win at the 2019, and will discover what lead the team to victory throughout the years.



The U.S. women’s national soccer team proved their prowess at the 2019 Women’s World Cup when they defeated the Netherlands in the championship match. This marked the fourth world title and back-to-back win for the powerhouse team, and the players brought attention, support, and pride to women’s sports and inspired everyone in the United States.



This action-packed guide brings readers onto the field with the women’s national team to experience the biggest moments of their careers, and dives deep into four of the team’s most prominent stars: the steadfast Carli Lloyd, superstar Alex Morgan, newcomer Mallory Pugh, and the fearless Megan Rapinoe. Complete with stats and photographs, this book makes the perfect gift for any young sports fan.