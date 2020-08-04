Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

It¿s Good to Be Bad

It¿s Good to Be Bad

A Disney Villains Guided Journal

by

Awaken your inner villain with this guided journal featuring Cruella De Vil, Captain Hook, Maleficent, Scar, Ursula, Jafar, and other villainous favorites.

With art throughout and 40+ prompts inspired by the intriguing, flawed, powerful characters from your favorite Disney classics, this bold journal helps you explore your mischievous side.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Price: $14.95 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762472819

RP Studio
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews