The Wedding Thief

A jealous sister travels home to Connecticut to sabotage her sister’s wedding in this delicious novel from the bestselling author of The Irresistible Blueberry Bakeshop & Café. The Harrington Sisters have never gotten along. Sara is a successful Type-A event planner: practical, particular, and perpetually single. Her fashion-obsessed younger sister Mariel is the opposite: eccentric, extroverted, and recently engaged. When Sara is lured home under false pretense by her overbearing mother, she is perturbed to discover that Mariel is at home waiting for her, eager to reconcile their relationship before the impending nuptials. Sara wants no part in the wedding, and not just because of Mariel’s irksome behavior: the groom is Sara’s beloved ex-boyfriend, Carter Pryce. So, when Mariel asks Sara be a bridesmaid and on top of that, help plan the wedding, Sara begins to slowly sabotage Mariel’s carefully made plans. When her antics attract the attention of local bachelor David Cole, Sara finally recognizes the bridezilla-in-law she’s become, and must work to fix the damage before Mariel’s big day. Surprising, soulful, and as sweet as buttercream, Mary Simses’ THE WEDDING THIEF is the perfect summer read.