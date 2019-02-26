The journals, notebooks, musings, and early song drafts of Jeff Buckley, the late singer best-known for the definitive version of “Hallelujah” and his classic album Grace, including dozens of evocative photos of his personal effects and ephemera.





Grace, in 1994, Jeff Buckley quickly established himself as one of the decade’s most defining talents in pop music: a singer, guitarist, and songwriter with a multi-octave range whose tastes took in rock, blues, Grace showcased Buckley After the release of his acclaimed debut album,, in 1994, Jeff Buckley quickly established himself as one of the decade’s most defining talents in pop music: a singer, guitarist, and songwriter with a multi-octave range whose tastes took in rock, blues, jazz, hardcore, Qawwali music, and even show tunes . Hailed by the likes of Bono, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant,showcased Buckley ‘ s voice, passion, and influences and pointed to an inordinately promising future. Three short years later, at the age of thirty, he tragically drowned in Memphis. But his legend and stature have only grown since; in recent years, everyone from Adele to Coldplay to Radiohead has spoken of the impact Buckley’s music had on them.





For much of his life, Buckley diligently kept journals recording his goals, inspirations, aspirations, and creative struggles. These diaries amount to one of the most insightful life chronicles any musical artist has left behind. Jeff Buckley: His Own Voice marks the first-ever publication of Buckley’s handwritten account of his journey from his days in Los Angeles in the late ’80s through shortly before his passing. Combined with reproductions of other memorabilia–including letters, notes, and unpublished lyrics–this book takes readers and fans deep into Buckley’s mind and life.