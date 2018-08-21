Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Where I Belong

Welcome to the Miles Files! Swing deep into the Spider-Verse and discover what it’s like to save the day, Spidey-style.

In this full-color journal written by Miles Morales, meet the whole Spider Family and get to know their strengths, weaknesses, and secrets. Learn what it’s like to step into some enormous Spider-Man shoes, and hear all about the legacy of Peter Parker, the original wall-crawler.

This handbook based on the critically-acclaimed film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse provides details on favorite characters, events, and places from the movie that will make it a must-have for any Spidey fan.

© 2018 MARVEL © 2018 SPA & CPII

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Media Tie-in

On Sale: November 20th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 96

ISBN-13: 9780316480413

