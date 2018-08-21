Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Where I Belong

Welcome to the Miles Files! Swing deep into the Spider-Verse and discover what it’s like to save the day, Spidey-style.





In this full-color journal written by Miles Morales, meet the whole Spider Family and get to know their strengths, weaknesses, and secrets. Learn what it’s like to step into some enormous Spider-Man shoes, and hear all about the legacy of Peter Parker, the original wall-crawler.





This handbook based on the critically-acclaimed film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse provides details on favorite characters, events, and places from the movie that will make it a must-have for any Spidey fan.





© 2018 MARVEL © 2018 SPA & CPII



