Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Where I Belong
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Where I Belong

by

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316480369

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $9.99

ON SALE: November 20th 2018

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Media Tie-in

PAGE COUNT: 96

ebook
Welcome to the Miles Files! Swing deep into the Spider-Verse and discover what it’s like to save the day, Spidey-style.

In this full-color journal written by Miles Morales, meet the whole Spider Family and get to know their strengths, weaknesses, and secrets. Learn what it’s like to step into some enormous Spider-Man shoes, and hear all about the legacy of Peter Parker, the original wall-crawler.

This handbook based on the critically-acclaimed film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse provides details on favorite characters, events, and places from the movie that will make it a must-have for any Spidey fan.

