Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Reader Collection

by

Celebrate Marvel Studios’ 10th anniversary by joining the Avengers and their friends in this action-packed collection of five illustrated leveled readers based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Black Panther, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, and the Avengers are ready to team up and take on villains all across the universe.

Includes five Passport to Reading Level 1 and Level 2 books–Black Panther: Meet Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy: Friends and Foes, Ant-Man: I Am Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War: We Are the Avengers, and Thor: Ragnarok: Thor vs. Hulk.

© 2018 MARVEL.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Superheroes

On Sale: October 30th 2018

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780316453097

ebook
Passport to Reading

Passport to Reading Level 2