Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Anniversary Collection

Celebrate Marvel Studios’ 10th anniversary with this action-packed boxset containing twelve paperback middle grade novel retellings spanning all three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Join the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more of your favorite super heroes as they battle the forces of evil all across the universe.

Perfect for collectors, each title features an iconic and dynamic art style.

This boxset includes:
  • Phase One: Iron Man
  • Phase One: The Incredible Hulk
  • Phase One: Thor
  • Phase One: Captain America: The First Avenger
  • Phase One: Marvel’s The Avengers
  • Phase Two: Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  • Phase Two: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Phase Two: Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron
  • Phase Two: Marvel’s Ant-Man
  • Phase Three: Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War
  • Phase Three: Marvel’s Doctor Strange
  • Phase Three: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: October 30th 2018

Price: $84 / $84 (CAD)

Page Count: 2496

ISBN-13: 9780316453226

