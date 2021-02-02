Rule of the Robots
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Rule of the Robots

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything

by

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781541674745

USD: $17.99

ON SALE: September 12th 2023

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Office Automation

PAGE COUNT: 304

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

The New York Times–bestselling author of Rise of the Robots shows what happens as AI takes over our lives 

Imagine it’s 2030. You call a bank to discuss your loan application, but you don’t get to talk to a person. The bank’s AI has spoken: you are denied. At home, feeling stressed, you take pills both invented and prescribed by AI to keep your blood pressure in check. You stream a video starring “actors” generated by machine. And before you turn in, you wonder if collaboration between Big Tech and China means you should choose a new AI provider for your home. 

As Martin Ford shows in Rule of the Robots, AI will soon flow through our lives like electricity does today, remaking every sphere of human activity. Yet even as Ford maps out AI’s disquieting future, he shows how we can prepare for it, advocating for policies such as universal basic income and educational reform. It’s crucial that we take his words to heart. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews