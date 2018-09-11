Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites
Classic and Crave-Worthy Recipes Low in Sugar, Fat, and Calories
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 30, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
With more than 750,000 copies of the Eat What You Love cookbook series sold, New York Times bestselling author Marlene Koch returns with a collection of amazing “makeovers” of dishes and drinks we all love when eating out — without the excess calories (sugar, fat) — and guilt!
Who doesn’t love the creamy, cheesy, gooey, sweet, and fried foods that restaurants dish up? Now you can enjoy them all guilt-free! In Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites “magician in the kitchen” Marlene Koch works her magic yet again. Imagine creamy Alfredo pasta, cheesy queso dip, and fried chicken ‘n waffles, along with Asian and Steakhouse favorites, Starbucks-style drinks, and more — with ALL the crave-worthy taste — and a fraction of sky-high sugar, fat, calories, carbs and sodium.
With plenty of unbelievable “Dare to Compares” Marlene shows just how much you effortlessly save. Whether you are watching your waistline or simply want to eat better, you’ll be amazed at how easy it is to create these delicious dishes and drinks inspired by The Cheesecake Factory, Carrabba’s, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang’s, Starbucks, Chipotle, McDonald’s, Morton’s, Panera, and more!
Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites guarantees to satisfy every craving with over 140 easy, family friendly recipes for all to enjoy. In it you will find:
- Satisfying (not skimpy!) portions
- Gluten-free recipes and all-natural sugar substitute options
- Nutrition information with every recipe including weight watcher freestyle smart point comparisons and diabetic exchanges
- Fuss-free, flavorful, fast recipes made with easy-to-find everyday ingredients