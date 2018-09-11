Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites

Classic and Crave-Worthy Recipes Low in Sugar, Fat, and Calories

by Marlene Koch

Regular Price $28

Regular Price $36.5 CAD

Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover
ebook

Regular Price $28

Regular Price $36.5 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 30, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 30, 2019

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762466207

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Health & Healing / Diabetic & Sugar-free

Description

With more than 750,000 copies of the Eat What You Love cookbook series sold, New York Times bestselling author Marlene Koch returns with a collection of amazing “makeovers” of dishes and drinks we all love when eating out — without the excess calories (sugar, fat) — and guilt!

Who doesn’t love the creamy, cheesy, gooey, sweet, and fried foods that restaurants dish up? Now you can enjoy them all guilt-free! In Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites “magician in the kitchen” Marlene Koch works her magic yet again. Imagine creamy Alfredo pasta, cheesy queso dip, and fried chicken ‘n waffles, along with Asian and Steakhouse favorites, Starbucks-style drinks, and more — with ALL the crave-worthy taste — and a fraction of sky-high sugar, fat, calories, carbs and sodium.

With plenty of unbelievable “Dare to Compares” Marlene shows just how much you effortlessly save. Whether you are watching your waistline or simply want to eat better, you’ll be amazed at how easy it is to create these delicious dishes and drinks inspired by The Cheesecake Factory, Carrabba’s, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang’s, Starbucks, Chipotle, McDonald’s, Morton’s, Panera, and more!

Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites guarantees to satisfy every craving with over 140 easy, family friendly recipes for all to enjoy. In it you will find:
  • Satisfying (not skimpy!) portions
  • Gluten-free recipes and all-natural sugar substitute options
  • Nutrition information with every recipe including weight watcher freestyle smart point comparisons and diabetic exchanges
  • Fuss-free, flavorful, fast recipes made with easy-to-find everyday ingredients
Dare to Compare: A typical order of General Tso’s chicken serves up 1,300 calories including 3,200 milligrams of sodium, over 70 grams of fat, and 3 days’ worth of added sugar! Marlene’s equally crave-worthy version is just 300 calories with 80% less fat, 85% less sodium, and 90% less sugar!




Also by Marlene Koch

Eat What You Love: Quick & Easy
Buy Now
Eat What You Love--Everyday!
Buy Now
Eat What You Love
Buy Now
Eat More of What You Love
Buy Now
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon