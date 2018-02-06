Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Short & Skinny

Short & Skinny

by


New from syndicated comic strip artist Mark Tatulli comes a full-color middle grade graphic memoir that centers on Mark’s own experience in the summer after seventh grade.

As a middle schooler, Mark finds himself on the smaller side of the physical spectrum–being short AND skinny has really wreaked havoc on his confidence. So to end his bullying woes and get the girl–or at least the confidence to talk to the girl–he starts to explore bulking up by way of the miracle cures in the backs of his comics. But his obsession with beefing up is soon derailed by a new obsession: Star Wars, the hottest thing to hit the summer of 1977. As he explores his creative outlets as well as his cures to body image woes, Mark sets out to make his own stamp on the film that he loves.

Mark Tatulli’s graphic memoir debut is a humorous and heartfelt take on body-image, finding a creative outlet, and spending a summer in the 70’s.

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Biography

On Sale: October 16th 2018

Price: $24.99 / $32.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9780316440493

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Author Essay: Mark Tatulli

Becoming Short & Skinny

 

“You wrote a graphic novel memoir? Who wants to read a story about you?!”

 

This ungallant sentence was spoken to me by a cartooning compatriot when I gave him the news that I had sold Short & Skinny, a mini-memoir of my life in the summer of 1977. You might think my first reaction would be to get indignant and huffy.

 

But all I could think in that shocking moment was: “Holy crap! He’s right! Who wants to read a story about me?!

 

I hadn’t thought of this before! I was so wrapped up in wanting to tell my story and analyzing my life as a detached, outside reporter that I never stopped to think, why was this a story worth telling? Who would want to read this? I forgot to ask myself the first question I always ask …why do I care?

Praise

"Tatulli compellingly depicts how an object of culture can galvanize genuine emotions. A natural choice for fans of Raina Telgemeier or Jeffrey Brown's Jedi Academy series." —Booklist
Read More Read Less